HH COMMENCES HIS EASTER HOLIDAY IN NAMWALA

President Hakainde Hichilema has commenced his working holiday and has since retreated to Naminwe ranch in Namwala district in Southern Province.

The head of state accompanied by the first lady Mutinta Hichilema arrived at their farm around 12:00 hours today.

And Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa has confirmed that the President is in the province on six days working holiday until April 3, 2024, when he returns to Lusaka.

Mr Nanjuwa explains that the President’s visit is always important to the province as it serves as a reminder to provincial administration on various pronouncements.

He said the President has however, expressed concerns over the wild bush fires being ignited in the plains along the Kafue River which have become rampant in the province.

Mr Nanjuwa said the Head of State expressed concern that if the fires in the plains continue, livestock will be affected and will cause farmers to start buying hay for their animals which will be expensive fir them.

Mr Nanjuwa said the President has given fresh instruction to the provincial administration to ensure that the fishermen putting up fires along the Kafue plains are stopped to protect the plains for livestock.

Mr Nanjuwa said provincial administration will work hand in hand with the traditional leaders to stop the rampant fires in the plains.

ZANIS