HH Congratulates Pope Leo on his Inauguration



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has congratulated Pope LEO for his inauguration as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.





President HICHILEMA said this through Zambia’s Ambassador to the Vatican, MACENJE MAZOKA.



This was when Ms MAZOKA, who is also Zambian Envoy in London, represented President HICHILEMA at the inauguration ceremony held yesterday.





The President has also welcomed the Vatican’s jubilee efforts around debt forgiveness for developing nations and the attention to the negative impact of climate change.



Last Friday, Pope LEO met ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, where he emphasised the need to strengthen the church’s evangelical mission at the service of humanity.





Pope LEO also told the ambassadors that he intends to strengthen understanding and dialogue with them and their countries.



He also reminded the ambassadors on the need to overcome global inequalities stating that peace required acting justly.





Pope LEO said it is the responsibility of government leaders to work to build harmonious and peaceful civil societies.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news by First Secretary Press at the Zambia Mission in London SPEEDWELL MUPUCHI.

#PopeLeoXIV