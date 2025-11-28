HH DOESN’T LISTEN, WHEN HE DECIDES, NOT EVEN GOD CAN CHANGE HIS MIND – KAMBWILI





MWE Lesa wesu twafweni, bushe ba President besu mwabafumishe kwi (God help us, where did you get our President), wondered Chishimba Kambwili, echoing the same remarks he made years ago regarding the then-president, Edgar Lungu.





He says what President Hakainde Hichilema is doing regarding the constitutional amendment process is unbelievable, noting that the entire Constitution making process usually takes not less than two years.





Meanwhile, Kambwili says when President Hichilema invites people to State House to dialogue, he lectures them instead of listening.





Speaking on KBN TV’s ‘The Big Hour’ programme, Wednesday, Kambwili said the constitutional amendment process undertaken by President Hichilema’s government was an abomination.





“Let us learn to be sincere. Where have you ever seen consultation of the people within 15 days? Where? When I heard that there will be consultation of citizens in terms of the constitution amendments and the period that was given was, I think, from the 28th of October to the 15th or 16th of November, I said ‘yangu tata mayo ngechi chaisa chinshi?’ (I said oh my God, what is this that has come?) Because to me, in Bemba we say ‘mipamba’ (it is an abomination). When you are doing consultation, you go district by district physically, not virtually. You go to the Provincial [capital] and say we’ve consulted Northern Province, Northern Province is not Kasama. You go to Choma and say we’ve consulted the people of Southern Province, Choma is not Southern Province,” he said.





“So, when you look at all these things that the President has done, there are things that have never been done. Anyway that’s why he likes saying it is the first time. And this is the first time in a wrong way because I can’t believe that people were consulted. The Constitution making process, from appointing the Technical Committee to coming up with the draft, takes not less than two years. But this one, Mwelesa wesu twafweni, bushe ba President besu Mwe Lesa mwabafumishe kwi?’ (Our God help us, where did you get our President?) Where did you get this HH nokutuletela (that you gave us) because what the man is doing is unbelievable. We have become a laughingstock. If I were him, I would have just said, ‘forgive us people of Zambia, I heard your voice that you don’t want this, we move on, we are going to have the elections based on the old Constitution.’ Because he is not being truthful”.





Meanwhile, Kambwili said when President Hichilema invited people to State House to dialogue, instead of listening, he lectured them.



“I want to thank the Church mother bodies together with the Oasis Forum because they have shown leadership despite the fact that the man announced that I am going ahead. They have said on Friday we are going to meet him. Well done Oasis Forum, two wrongs don’t make a right. Go and try your luck but the way I know my brother, he is one-way traffic.

When he decides that I am going to do this, nobody, not even God, can tell him to change his mind, but that is not leadership. That is not leadership, Mr President, you need to listen to the people. You are exercising that power that you have, that has been given to you by the constitution, in the interest of the people of Zambia. And once the people of Zambia say we don’t want this, please stop this, you won’t lose anything,” he said.





“Saying sorry is not a weakness, it is actually a strength. So we expect the President to provide leadership even at this late hour over the constitution making process. And he will be a big man. Everyone will say we had a President who listened, but let’s watch the space. The problem that my brother has [is that] what he calls dialogue is not actually dialogue at all. When he invites people to the State House to dialogue, instead of listening to them, he goes to lecture them.

I have been told by one Bishop when I was asking him that we are now getting out of hand in this country, why can’t you go to State House [to] advise the President. This Bishop told me, ‘my dear brother, I will never go to State House for dialogue because the last time we were there, instead of the President listening, he was just lecturing to us, we never even had an opportunity to pour out our hearts to him.’ So my brother must change in all aspects and learn to listen to others. There is no dialogue that is one-sided”.





And commenting on his party’s wrangles, Kambwili argued that good things came out of confusion.



“Amidst confusion comes a very good and positive thing. You know democracy is about people aspiring, so many people competing. And where there is competition, there are bound to be differences, like what is happening in the PF, but once that is sorted out and everybody comes together… you remember what happened when president Michael Sata died, there was confusion, and HH took advantage.

Let him be complacent, let him continue to be complacent that there is confusion in the PF. Akamona ichalengele imbwa nokwata amasengo (he will see what made a dog not have horns). So, for me this confusion in PF is very healthy unless there are no people [who can resolve it], it cannot be resolved. Look at what was just happening two days ago, it’s gone, it’s resolved. So out of this confusion, but I am not encouraging the confusion, but all I can tell you is that out of confusion comes good things,” said Kambwili.



News Diggers