HH endorses Ambassadors League launch

…commends convenors for the diplomatic push



By Staff Reporter



27.11.25



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has formally congratulated the newly minted League of African Ambassadors (LAA) for its successful launch on 14 October 2025 in Lusaka, describing the initiative as “timely and commendable.”





In a letter addressed to LAA President Ominyi Nwanne, immediate former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Zambia, President Hichilema praised the league’s vision and singled out Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Mulambo Haimbe for ably representing him throughout the preparatory meetings and on launch day. “The Minister did a commendable job,” the President wrote.





H.E Hichilema’s said: “I wish to extend my congratulations to you and distinguished members of the LAA for the launch via my representative Hon. Mulambo Haimbe on 14 October 2025. The establishment of the league is timely and commendable. It is important for diplomacy and trade. More important is your wealth of diplomatic experience and statesmanship. I am confident the LAA will enhance greater collaboration among African nations and beyond. Please accept my sincere congratulations to yourself and league membership.”





Responding, Ambassador Nwanne said: “The President’s acknowledgement means a lot to the LAA in general and myself in particular. We must not take it for granted.” He further called for a continent wide membership registration drive to strengthen the league’s reach from among Ambassadors.





The LAA is a continental, non partisan, non political, issue based body bringing together serving and retired Ambassadors. Similar associations exist in Europe and the United States, where they are known as “Ambassadors’ Clubs” or “Diplomatic Leagues,” fostering dialogue and trade linkages.





Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe underscored the importance of such a body: “Ambassadors, whether serving or retired, remain custodians of statecraft. This league is not a Zambian organisation but a continental one, designed to harness collective wisdom for Africa’s progress.”





The Lusaka launch was made possible by a dedicated planning committee comprising senior Ambassadors that served Zambia in recent past years, whose tireless efforts ensured the event’s success.





They include Ambassador Lucy Mungoma, Anthony Mukwita, Sylvester Mundanda, Anderson Chibwa, Bobby Samakayi and Dr Solomon Jere including lawyer Joel Joseph.





H.E Nwanne, commended for his steady leadership, reiterated gratitude: “We thank President Hichilema once again for his unwavering support, its humbling.





With SADC and COMESA as examples of regional cooperation, the LAA will complement these frameworks by deepening Ambassadorial collaboration.



Credit: LAA Secretariat, Lusaka, Zambia. For immediate release