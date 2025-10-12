HH FULFILLS CHURCH PLEDGE WITH OVER K1 MILLION DONATION TO UCZ COPPERBELT





President Hakainde Hichilema has donated over one million kwacha to the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) on the Copperbelt to support the completion of various church projects in the province.





This contribution fulfills a pledge he made during his previous visit to the region.



The UCZ Kwacha East Congregation received an additional K500,000 towards the completion of its church project, along with K100,000 earmarked for the choir.





Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo announced that the President also donated K500,000 to the UCZ Mindolo Congregation to help carry out pending church projects.





Speaking during the confirmation of the fund transfers in Kitwe, Mr. Matambo also handed over K50,000 to the UCZ, a contribution jointly pledged by himself and Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe.





Meanwhile, Reverend Hopkins Changwe of the UCZ Kwacha East Congregation expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for honoring his commitment to the church.



Reverend Changwe reiterated that the United Church of Zambia remains non-partisan and will continue to uphold that stance.





He emphasized that politicizing donations made by the Head of State is inappropriate, as the church is a house of God and welcomes everyone regardless of political affiliation.





Reverend Changwe added that the UCZ, like any church, is obligated to respect those in leadership, including the Republican President.



Credit: ZNBC