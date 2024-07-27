HH HAS BEEN UNDRESSED

…a lot of ministers, senior govt

officials need to be fired – Moyo





By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone (The Mast)





HH only acts when he feels threatened, he does not act when Zambians complain, says Joseph Moyo.



“We removed the tip of an iceberg (PF) which was smaller and brought in the actual iceberg (UPND). We did not know that the iceberg would crush us,” he said.



Moyo, the founder and president of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), reacting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s dissolution of the Anti-Corruption Commission board said it was too little too late.



“Despite the President dissolving the ACC board the damage to his credibility on the fight against corruption has already been done. This also clearly reveals that the ACC and those surrounding the President are corrupt. Actually ACC is too far, it’s the people around the Head of State. There are so many shady deals going on. Why dissolve the ACC board and not those around him? There are a lot of ministers and senior government officials that need to be dissolved by being fired,” he said. “The dissolution of the ACC board is a disaster. What HH has done does not save him. He has been undressed by the same people who are supposed to cover him. And thanks to Dr O’Brien Kaaba, we would not have known that the Emperor is naked because we were being told that he is dressed. The other sad thing is that President Hichilema only acts when it threatens his leadership. When we complain he does not care until it personally affects him and threatens him. He always denies that there is a problem until it gets closer to him.”



Moyo said the UPND government is full of shady deals right on the President’s doorstep.



He said being a patient who needs specialised treatment which is not available at Livingstone University Teaching Hospital he is very angry because he is a victim of corruption as government is unable to provide a neurosurgeon to the hospital.



Moyo charged that UPND leaders are there to just benefit themselves and their families.



“We removed the tip of the iceberg (in reference to the PF) and brought in the actual iceberg. We removed the PF saying they were corrupt but we gave way to actual iceberg, the name of the UPND. When we removed the tip we did not know that the iceberg will crush us. The tip of the iceberg was better because it was smaller,” he said. “Where do we now run to when faced with corruption because the ACC and government are themselves corrupt.”



Moyo added that President Hichilema also needs to get rid of the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba, Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri, the Zesco board and many of his ministers.



He said many UPND leaders who had nothing before are now more richer than late Dr Kenneth Kaunda who was in power for 27 years.



“Many UPND members have been warning me to be silent and not attack HH, but how can I be silent when as a patient I can’t be treated at my own hospital because there is no medication and a specialised doctor and yet millions of dollars which are supposed to improve the health sector are ending up in people’s pockets, pleasing only their wives, girlfriends and taking their children to expensive schools all because of corruption?



Teenage pregnancies are on the rise here in Livingstone all because of poverty caused by the corrupt in UPND,” said Moyo. “The UPND leaders should know that just like we see PF leaders in courts and cells, they will also face the same music when another government comes in. For Dr Kaaba to disclose the ACC happenings in public through a write up was a sign that he had no faith in the President’s fight against corruption because he would have gone to him in private to reveal what he did. For Dr Kaaba to write an open letter is a sign that he did not have faith in the person who constitutes the ACC board. It is a shame. It is a serious issue, the President is damaged.”