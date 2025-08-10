HH HAS DONE THINGS FOR ZAMBIA WHAT HAS NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE SAYS MP





NOMINATED MP Likando Mufalali says he is confident President Hakainde Hichilema will retain his seat in 2026 as what he has done for Zambia has never been done before.





And Mufalali says the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is within its right to conceal names of UPND Ministers being investigated for corruption.





Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV, Thursday, Mufalali said what President Hichilema had achieved in four years could only be achieved by others in 15 years.





The performance of the UPND and its leader President Hichilema under four years in power has been excellent in ensuring that they deliver to the Zambian people, If you look at where we are coming from.



Diggers