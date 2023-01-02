HH HAS FAILED…other than praise singers, no sober Zambian would rate his performance above 35%-MUNDUBILE

HH HAS FAILED-MUNDUBILE

…other than praise singers, no sober Zambian would rate his performance above 35%

Mansa…. Sunday January 1, 2023(Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile has said rating President Hakainde Hichilema’s performance in power at 30% is more than fair as one would give him way below that.

Hon Mundubile has complained that no single significant sector known to drive the economic wheels is thriving under President Hichilema’s administration.

He said besides the speeches at self-praise by the Head of State and his praise singers, no any other sober Zambian would rate their administration above 35%.

So I am really struggling, besides the motivation speeches and praises about the UPND for themselves, I don’t think another Zambian would rate them above 35%.

30% is more than fair of a mark to give as one would want to rate them lower than that.

“You know very well that every other ordinary person is complaining. The youths are complaining about unemployment, the miners are complaining, the poor people here in Mansa are crying about shortages of drugs,” he said.

On fuel prices, the potential PF president said “the only time Zambians will celebrate the changes in prices of fuel is when they go below K15 because when the UPND took over government they were about K15. So anything about that, Zambians cannot celebrate even if you say you have reduced. When you go below K15 then that celebration will come.”

He however told the Head of State that good speeches do not matter adding that they will not help the poor man on the streets.

Hon Mundubile said travels in and out of America, in and out of the UK will not resolve the problems the citizens are faced with.

“So Mr President, I think it’s high time, now that this is the first day of the year to sit and reflect upon the sufferings of the Zambian people. I think that is the biggest assignment you have right now. So, to assume that you are doing well when the reality on the ground is different, I think is not a way to go,” he said.