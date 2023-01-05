HH HAS NO SENSE OF PUBLIC SHAME… the lesson from democracy is it can give you a fool, a crook for a leader- KABIMBA

HH HAS NO SENSE OF PUBLIC SHAME, CHARGES KABIMBA … the lesson from democracy is it can give you a fool, a crook for a leader

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says Zambia is very unfortunate to have a man without a conscience serving in the highest office of the land.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said President Hichilema was being confronted by his own lies now, saying everything he promised was failing right before his own eyes.

Kabimba said President Hichilema promised that the Kwacha would appreciate supersonically the moment he was elected into office, but the local currency which he found at K17 to the United States Dollar was now trading at K18 to the USA currency, adding that the President claimed that he had ended load shedding yet the country was now in the midst of level-3 load shedding of 12 hours.

He also said that President Hichilema promised efficient delivery of farming inputs with reduced prices of K250, yet the opposite is what is happening including the price of fuel which has increased by over K8 since he assumed office despite his promises that he would reduce the same to K12 per liter, saying he was doing all this because “he thinks Zambians have no brains to think.”

“We are a very unfortunate country that a man like that can occupy the highest office in the land… a man who has no conscience about the affairs of the state. There is a lesson for everybody that democracy is good but does not give you the best of what you want if you are not careful … that democracy can give you a fool for a leader, a crook for a leader. That democracy can give you what you did not expect,” Kabimba said, but that democracy also gives people the opportunity to make amends, something he said must be made in 2026.

Kabimba said the country was experiencing massive load shedding because President Hichilema has decided to continue exporting power at the expense of his own suffering people, saying that was the justification the President himself made.

