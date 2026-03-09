‎HH has nothing to do with Lungu’s burial – Hamasaka

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has nothing to do with the death and burial of the late former president Edgar Lungu.



‎And Hamasaka said Zambians will decide whether President Hakainde Hichilema is popular or not popular.



‎Last week Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe was arrested for figuratively asking President Hichilema if he wanted to eat the body of Lungu.



‎This was in relation to the burial impasse between the family of Lungu and the government.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Hamasaka said President Hichilema had nothing to do with the burial of Lungu, adding that if anything, he wanted the matter resolved as quickly as possible.



‎“So now you, you are a journalist, how is HH stopping the Lungu family from those things? I am asking you, you are also a journalist. How is President Hichilema stopping the burial of Edgar Lungu? Anyway, the point is President Hichilema

