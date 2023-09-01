HH HAS REALISED HOW SWEET POWER IS HENCE ASKING FOR ANOTHER TERM – MUNDUBILE.

….Says a leader who performs well during the first term in office doesn’t need to plead for another term.

Lusaka-Friday, 1st September 2023

LEADER of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema must have realised how sweet power is hence asking for another term.

While addressing Mpulungu ward residents in Mandevu constituency recently, President Hichilema asked citizens to give his administration another term in office to see the work it would do.

The President said by the time his party clocked 10 years in office, Zambians would not only be eating nshima whenever they wanted, but they would also enjoy affordable rice, potatoes and other forms of nutrition.

But in an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said the President’s plea for another term showed that he had failed to deliver on his campaign promises and wanted more time.

“The term ‘power is sweet’ goes without saying… however, there are two things, besides power being sweet, he has also realised that he said a lot of things that were not practical and he is now scared of his own shadow because the truth is donning upon him that Zambians cannot believe him anymore and that everything that he said has turned out not to be true. Yes, power is sweet and you can see how he is harassing citizens, he is revenging for whatever treatment he went through. He is in and out of planes flying to every meeting even where an ambassador can go,” he said.

“For me, it’s more of realisation that he didn’t tell the Zambians the truth and if he had performed, he would simply say ‘I know, I don’t even need to ask, I know you will give me another term based on what I have done’. But for him to start pleading now, it is a constructive admission of failure within the period that he was given”.

Mundubile said a leader who performs well during the first term in office doesn’t need to plead for another term.

“Political power resides in the people and the people give the party power to govern in exchange for development, protection, the rule of law and the rest. So, that is the social contract that exists between a voter and the person they are voting into power.

So, the very most important vote is the first vote that you get. The first chance you are given to govern. The second term should come naturally. If you have governed the people in accordance to what you promised, you may not score 100 percent but certainly when you are averaging 65 percent, delivering around 75 percent of your promises, then certainly without much ado, without much effort, the people are likely to give you a second chance regardless of what the political opponents would say,” said Mundubile.

“What becomes difficult is if within the time and the chance that you were given, the first term you failed to perform, then it becomes a battle because then the people are saying, ‘you did not fulfil your part of the bargain and so why should we continue with you, why should you continue governing us’? So, in the case of the UPND, you can already see desperation on the part of the President because very early in the day, he is asking for a second term. He wants to give an excuse that he needs more time to deliver on the promises”.

(Credit: News Diggers)