HH HIKES CHIEFS’ PAY: PARAMOUNT SALARIES JUMP FROM K13,000 TO K18,000, KAPASO SALARIES SURGE FROM K2,500 TO K5,500!



By Current Zambia

Government has implemented a significant salary increment for traditional leaders and their retainers, following an earlier announcement by President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the new salary structure took effect in January 2026, with chiefs across the country now earning higher subsidies.



Under the revised structure, Paramount Chiefs will now receive K18,000, up from K13,000, while Senior Chiefs will earn K16,500 from K11,500. Chiefs will see their pay rise from K10,000 to K15,000.



Retainers, locally known as “kapaso,” have also benefited from the adjustment, with their wages increasing from K2,500 to K5,500.

Government says the increment is aimed at improving the welfare of traditional leaders and recognizing their important role in governance and community development.



Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that arrears for January and February 2026 have already been settled together with the March payments.



Provincial administrations have since been directed to inform all chiefs and retainers under their jurisdictions about the new salary changes.