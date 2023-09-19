HH HOSTS EASTERN TRADITIONAL LEADERS ENROUTE FROM BUTHELEZI FUNERAL IN SOUTH AFRICA

President Hichilema writes…

We were honoured to host our traditional leaders from Eastern Province who had travelled to South Africa to represent us during the funeral service of Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi. Prince Buthelezi was a South African politician and Zulu prince who served as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family from 1954 until his death in 2023.

There is a lot of historical connection between our traditional leaders and the Zulu Kingdom hence our decision to send Paramount Chief Mpezeni, Senior Chief Nsefu, Chief Jumbe, Chief Madzimawi, Chief Maguya, and Amb. George Zulu.

During their courtesy call, we deliberated on the need to work together in improving the livelihood of our citizens and national unity.

We shall continue consulting with traditional leaders as they are closer to our communities.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia