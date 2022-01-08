HH IS DEMANDING FOR A US$3MILLION FROM EDITH NAWAKWI

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed new lawyers to represent him in a matter he has sued FDD leader Edith Nawakwi demanding US$ 3 million as damages for libel for alleging that he illegally benefited himself during the privatization exercise.

According to a notice of change of advocates, President Hichilema has appointed Messrs legal practitioner to represent him in the case.

President Hichilema had commenced this legal action against Ms. Nawakwi before he become president.