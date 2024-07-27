HH is losing key allies at fast rate, he needs to introspect – Dickson Jere





By Brian Phiri(The Mast)





LUSAKA lawyer Dickson Jere says President Hakainde Hichilema is losing his key allies at fast rate.



He says when you start losing “your key allies especially those that do not need jobs just know something is not adding up”.



“The boss is losing his key allies at fast rate. He needs to introspect especially on those that supported him when it mattered!” Jere wrote on his Facebook wall.



But former lecturer at Evelyn Hone College, Herbert Macha argued that, “It is normal to lose some in any situation and still have support from those that believe in you. President HH is steadfast and his resilience to situations is there for one to see. It is laughable to assume that he is losing it that his ministers are not performing. How? Afred Alfred Zulu why should HH dissolve his Cabinet? What criteria are you using to assess their performance? I can cite the MoH [Ministry of Health] for instance is at 75-95% in medical supplies to health centres after finding it below 50%. The ministry of agriculture is on top [of] things! President HH has full support of his true allies those that stood for him when others were mocking him that he would never be President. Yes he may faulter here and there as human being.”



In response, Jere stated that: “Herbert Macha No, let us not just give support to our leaders when we can all see that the cookie is crumbling! We should learn to say it…Bishop [Telesphore] Mpundu was strong supporter of the President, what has happened? Brebner Changala was ever with the President, what has happened? Musa Mwenye supported the President, what has happened? The list goes on…when you start losing your key allies especially those that do not need jobs, just [k]now something [is] not adding up…I REPEAT, the boss needs some introspection!”



Jeff G Chungu wrote: “Key allies are us who woke up at ungodly hours to vote and guard the vote yet the only pay we have had is the corruption scandals, transferring of one problem from one ministry to the other, high cost of living and a vice president who responds to questions as though she does not live in Zambia. Ine (me) for now have stopped voting until further notice pantu (because) it seems politics in the Zambian context is not about service.”



Another Facebook going by the name Musonda Musonda Angel stated that: “The problem is the boss thinks he just came straight from heaven to lead us. Boss believes he’s the best thing that’s ever happened for Zed (Zambia).”



But Derricks Mwendafilumba said: “His responsibility is to the people of Zambian who voted for him and not individuals, the 2.8 million is what’s important. Ba (the) 1.8 million should up their game and clean up their mess. If there is shit that has hit the ceiling fans, it is in the opposition. The boss continues to score big time, do we need to be reminded? While we play politics on Facebook, the boss is on the ground with the grassroots. Go to Mambilima and tell them that the boss has lost it. The grassroots are not even aware about the 61 containers because all rural health centres including urban clinics have all the essential drugs and don’t walk away with prescriptions. Children are going to school without being sent away and university students are no longer starving.”