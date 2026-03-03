HH JUSTIFIES CONTINUED STAY AT COMMUNITY HOUSE INSTEAD OF STATE HOUSE





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



President Hakainde Hichilema has justified his continued stay at Community House instead of Nkwazi House, the official presidential residence located within State House.





Speaking during a Special Meeting with councillors from across the country at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, the Head of State said it is better for him to remain at Community House, where he lived before assuming office, stating that the decision gives him peace of mind.





“It’s better I live where I lived before. Even if I am dreaming in the night, I know where the toilet is,” President Hichilema said.





He noted that his decision has attracted criticism, with some individuals taking the matter to court twice in an attempt to challenge his continued stay at the private residence.





President Hichilema explained that remaining at Community House allows him to work freely from State House, which he described as the people’s house, while maintaining his personal residence separately.





Meanwhile, the President bemoaned the state of cleanliness in the country, saying many communities are excessively dirty.





He called on councillors to deliberate in council chambers and come up with clear resolutions on how residents should maintain cleanliness in their premises.

