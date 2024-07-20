HH MUST ACT DECISIVELY…you can’t fight corruption with individuals who fear if they confront thieves they’ll also be exposed – Sikaile Sikaile

HH MUST ACT DECISIVELY

you can't fight corruption with individuals who fear if

they confront thieves they'll also be exposed – Sikaile









By Ernest Chanda(The Mast)





UNLESS the President presses harder on his team the fight against corruption will remain a joke, warns good governance activist Sikaile Sikaile.



He says President Hakainde Hichilema needs to assemble very committed and serious citizens to pursue “these criminals if he wants to achieve anything in the fight against corruption”.



Commenting on Dr O’Brien Kaaba’s statement which has resulted in the removal of Anti-Corruption Commission director general Tom Shamakamba, Sikaile said corruption is a cartel whose influence begins with “big guys up there”.



“From the officers who investigate these cases to the judge who passes judgment, there must be seriousness. Otherwise, we will continue to see corruption increase. The UPND government has many progressive achievements, but when it comes to the fight against corruption, they are average and risk going below average if the President doesn’t step in quickly. You cannot fight corruption with individuals who fear that if they confront thieves they will also be exposed,” he told The Mast. “Some individuals come with rich CVs that the President thinks he is appointing on merit but it is essential to scrutinise these individuals to see if they put Zambia first and understand the President’s vision. It is difficult to work with people who don’t understand your vision in any organisation. The UPND government lost its way the moment it agreed to negotiate with criminals. Criminals who steal public resources are no different from murderers who kill with a gun, and they deserve severe punishment. To me, that amnesty law is the most useless piece of legislation that cannot be tolerated in a serious nation. It is a law that protects criminals. The government may argue that they are saving public resources, but the fact is that they are grooming more criminals who will come to terrorise public resources again. Just look at the Auditor General’s report and the FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) first-quarter report. Who are the people facilitating these illicit activities? High government officials. There are some bad characters.”



Sikaile said a foreigner cannot get anything out of Zambia without a Zambian knowing. “This is why public office bearers need to be checked time and again. We cannot keep getting more indebted and begging when money is being stolen within our nation. Unless the President presses harder on his team in the government, the fight against corruption in Zambia will remain a joke. Because of the lack of seriousness in this fight, criminals who went into hiding after 2021 have resurfaced because they have money to fight President Hakainde Hichilema,” Sikaile said. “Fighting corruption is a tough job that requires dedication and commitment. It has been almost three years since the UPND government was formed, and several arrests have been made, and separate courts to deal with financial crimes were established. But how many convictions has the government secured? The people assigned to deal with these issues are the serious problem. Some criminals even receive intelligence information before the President. This is why you see mischievous characters from the past administration laughing at President Hakainde Hichilema because they know how corruption moves.”



He insisted that the UPND government lost track in the fight against corruption the moment they started negotiating with criminals



“The revelations coming from inside the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) are not shocking to some of us. This is why we have repeatedly appealed to higher authorities for changes. The ACC in its current state is like a computer infected by viruses transmitted through sharing contaminated files. In my 10 years of activism in good governance and human rights, I have observed that corruption is the biggest enemy to progress and development. Corruption silently kills millions of citizens to benefit a few individuals. This is why some of us fought against president Edgar Lungu and his colleagues for their rampant corruption, which deprived millions of citizens of decent living standards. Unlike President Hakainde Hichilema, former president Edgar Lungu encouraged his people to steal under the ‘ubomba mwibala’ campaign,” he said. “Before and after ascending to the presidency, President Hakainde Hichilema made brilliant pronouncements that inspired hope in the fight against corruption. However, these efforts have been undermined by some individuals serving in his administration. This whole problem can only be solved by the President. The people being appointed to these duties, do they care about the nation? What is their life history? Yes, some have impressive CVs that make the President think they are meritorious candidates, but do they have Zambia at heart and do they understand the President’s vision? These are issues that I would advise the President to reflect on whenever assigning individuals to public institutions. It will make his work easier because he will not be asked questions that can be answered by the ministers of finance, health, agriculture, tourism or commerce. There is a lack of seriousness in some of these individuals, making the ground for corruption fertile.”



Sikaile said he has had firsthand experience with “this lack of seriousness by some people who should be at the forefront of protecting the integrity of the President”.



“For example, early last year, I was approached by some farmers in Kaputa district who complained about their stolen fertiliser during the 2022-2023 farming season. We began our investigation and gathered all the evidence needed to prosecute and win a criminal case. I took the findings to someone serving in a very important position at State House that gives the President firsthand information. After three months without feedback, I called this individual, who told me, ‘we are very busy’. I questioned them, busy with what when your boss is being insulted because of these issues where some people are circulating propaganda that he has failed to give farmers fertiliser? I reminded this person that these problems will continue affecting local people because the criminals have not been caught,” Sikaile narrated. “Later on, I was referred to the ACC director. Wanting to help the poor farmers, I submitted all the evidence and details to make the ACC’s work easier. To date, I have received no feedback, and this case died a natural death. Those criminals are likely still oppressing poor farmers who strive to feed the country. Another incident involved the teachers’ recruitment. I gathered credible intelligence about some civil servants selling job opportunities to teachers. I provided this information to a cabinet minister (name withheld), but the minister never bothered to follow up. Honestly, if people close to the President are behaving like this in the fight against corruption, how can we as ordinary citizens fight corruption with our bare hands?”



Sikaile reminded President Hichilema that effective leadership and comprehensive legal reforms are essential in the fight against corruption.



“Ensure that leaders at all levels must set a high ethical standard, leading by example to demonstrate their commitment to integrity. When top officials maintain impeccable ethical standards, it creates a culture of accountability and inspires others to follow suit which is lacking in some people within the government. In tandem with strong leadership, judicial reforms are critical to ensure an independent, efficient, and capable judiciary that can swiftly and fairly handle corruption cases,” said Sikaile. “Legal reforms should focus on providing the judiciary with the necessary resources and independence to operate without political interference. This dual approach of strong ethical leadership and robust legal frameworks will create a formidable barrier against corruption, ensuring that those who engage in corrupt practices are held accountable and deterred from future misconduct. In conclusion, President Hakainde Hichilema must act decisively and urgently. The fight against corruption is crucial for Zambia’s development, and without serious commitment from his team, this battle will be lost completely.”