HH MUST GO … He’s The Worst President We’ve Had – Nawakwi

HH MUST GO – NAWAKWI … he’s the worst President we’ve had

President Hakainde Hichilema did not deserve the mantle to become President of Zambia, he’s the worst president the country has had in five decades and therefore the need for early elections to remove him from office, says opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Nawakwi said the suffering Zambians are going through will kill many in the country with President Hichilema remaining in office, saying people were now grinding maize seed to eat as they were now desperately hungry.

“Some of us knew even before getting into office that he doesn’t have the acumen in statecraft. They ask him where he is in America, how have you managed to move on from where you started? He goes back to Kuomboka Ceremony on how he was arrested. He was in USA at an international platform where you need to explain your plan for people to buy into,” Nawakwi said to Daily Revelation Media. “He is the same man a few weeks ago who said I built Kazungula Bridge. You wonder if it’s a state of intellectual confusion or simply inability to understand facts.”

Nawakwi charged that President Hichilema has messed up a lot of things in the country, including the health sector, saying the World Bank had agreed with the former PF administration to fund health sector salaries to bring them to parity with those obtaining in the region to avoid brain drain.

“This brother comes in and since there is a lot of money he goes on recruitment rampage but they tell him that we agreed to fund the salaries but not these thousands of recruitments therefore you have to pay them yourself,” Nawakwi said. “He’s so uninspiring that when he speaks you want to switch off the TV. He’s not a leader. He has no acumen, no campus. He has no direction… But ba Hakainde bamasekesa. He says I have finished load-shedding. But… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-worst-president-weve-had-nawakwi-zambia-needs-me-to-take-over/