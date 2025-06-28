HH NOTES PEACEFUL LUMEZI POLLS,CONTRASTS WITH VIOLENCE AND BLOODSHED FIVE YEARS AGO.





He shared……



Fellow Citizens,



Two days ago, the people of Lumezi Constituency voted overwhelmingly for the UPND’s new Member of Parliament, Hon. Lufeyo Ngoma. Further, Tuuwa Ward in Sikoongo District and Fibalala Ward in Milenge District were both won by the UPND





These elections may not have captured widespread attention, precisely because they were peaceful and orderly. This is in stark contrast to the violence and bloodshed that marred similar elections just five years ago.





We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected officials, and, more importantly, to the voters, for demonstrating that democracy can thrive in an atmosphere of peace and dignity.





We also commend our colleagues in the opposition for their participation. Their engagement reminds us that democracy is not about violence or mudslinging, but about the healthy competition of ideas and solutions that serve the people.





In the end, the greatest winner was democracy itself.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.