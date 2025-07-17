HH PAYS TRIBUTE TO BUHARI, CALLS FOR AFRICAN DIGNITY IN HONOURING THE DEAD

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has signed the book of condolences at the Nigerian High Commission in Lusaka, paying his respects following the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Describing the late Buhari as a principled and anti-corruption leader, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of honouring the departed with dignity, saying Nigerians have demonstrated how funerals should be handled the African way.

He has urged Zambians to draw lessons from Nigeria’s respectful conduct, adding that while difficult issues may arise, they should come after the deceased is laid to rest.

The President also thanked citizens for their patience as government continues to engage the Lungu family quietly.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Acting High Commissioner to Zambia, Chinyere Epelle, expressed appreciation for Zambia’s solidarity during this time of mourning.

Diamond TV