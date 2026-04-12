



HH SET TO FILE UPND PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION AHEAD OF GENERAL ASSEMBLY



President Hakainde Hichilema is this afternoon expected to file his nomination for the presidency of the United Party for National Development ahead of the party’s upcoming General Assembly.





State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has announced, in a Facebook post, that President Hichilema will file his nomination for the UPND presidency, as a key step in the party’s internal electoral process.





“President Hakainde Hichilema is this afternoon expected to file his nomination for the United Party for National Development (UPND) presidency ahead of next week’s General Assembly,” Mr Hamasaka said.





He added that the party has, over the past week, been conducting elections across various structures as part of preparations for the General Assembly.





“Over the past week, the UPND has been conducting elections at ward, constituency, district, and provincial levels nationwide,” he said



The General Assembly is slated for April 15, 2026 at which the Party President and members of the National Management Committee will be elected.