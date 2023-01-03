HH Should Acknowledge Pf’s Work As He Commissions Projects – Davies Mwila

HH SHOULD ACKNOWLEDGE PF’S WORK AS HE COMMISSIONS PROJECTS – MWILA

PF central committee member Davies Mwila says he is happy that Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda accepts that the UPND government has not done anything in terms of development.

And Mwila says President Hakainde Hichilema should acknowledge the former ruling party’s work when he goes to commission completed projects.

Commenting on Kasanda’s statement that even if the UPND had not done anything else, just giving people freedom was more than enough, Mwila said people were being summoned for talking against the government.

“I am happy that honourable Chushi Kasanda is accepting that they have not done anything in terms of development and that all they’ve done is to give us freedom. The question is which freedom? Because people are not free under the new dawn administration. If you look at the number of people that have been arrested so far in one year, they are more than the number that was arrested during the PF regime. Anyone that talks against government is arrested. So there is no freedom. We are in a dictatorship,” he said.

“Anything that you say, they will call you to the police or they will call you to DEC and ACC. If you look at the arrests that have been made, they’ve been made only to silence people and their opponents. So I’m happy that honorable Chushi Kasanda has accepted that they have done nothing. PF did a lot. As at now, people are making comparisons of which is a better political party between the PF and UPND looking at the performance of the two governments. People are saying that PF is far much better than the new dawn administration. Our friends were not ready to govern. They didn’t know that they were going to win the elections. That’s why they are asking Zambians that give us time. What time?”

Meanwhile, Mwila said President Hakainde Hichilema should acknowledge the projects that PF left, as opposed to just commissioning them.

“We laid the foundation ourselves in terms of infrastructure which they should have continued. If you look at infrastructure, UPND has done nothing. They have not built any school, clinic or any roads. So what are they going to point at in 2026? Most of the projects we left have not been finished. If you look at feeder roads, about 170 contracts have been terminated. So they are not interested in infrastructure development. Most of the projects that the President boasts about were started by PF. For them, it is just about commissioning our projects,” said Mwila.

“For the President, it is important that they acknowledge the work that was done by PF.

He cannot do that because he thinks by acknowledging the work of PF, then Zambians will see that it was done by PF. Most of the projects were finished. If we were given another mandate, we were going to finish. So it is their responsibility as the ones who have taken over to finish all the projects. If they cannot finish those projects, it is them to go.

They have to be happy because we left projects. Otherwise, if we had not left any projects, they were not going to do anything”.

(Credit: News Diggers)