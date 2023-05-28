HH should desist from surrounding himself with “yes bwanas”. Time is running out- Emmanuel Hachipuka

HICHILEMA HAS PUT THE MINING SECTOR AT THE BACK OF THE ENVELOPE-HACHIPUKA

…using funds meant for debt service on CDF and other programmes must be explained…

● …Whatever Hichilema does he must remember that the country is not his alone but the major…

●…He should desist from surrounding himself with “yes bwanas”. Time is running out…

●….No individual shall be regarded as God in this Republic….

●..Is Hichilema held captive by local and foreign sponsors?…

Emmanuel Hachipuka writes ✍🏾* ….

I have of recent times, simply read articles and not contributed to public debates.

I think the tragedy of most African Presidents lies in their use of the “Authority” bestowed on them.

Take for example the Late President Mugabe, while he used his authority to take land from the whites and give it to the black indigenous owners, the method used, in my view, was very cruel to the whites.

Most of them were born in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼. He did not also take into account the effect it would have on the Zimbabwean Economy. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 was a food basket of the region. We all lost out in the end.

It is not the sanctions alone that have negatively affected the Zimbabwean Economy. It is the manpower exodus into the diaspora.

Besides, why have the Zimbabweans ignored the volume of wealth he was able to acquire around himself ? Does a President have to become that rich in a country where some people can not have one meal a day?

This brings me now to Zambia’s current position .

HH became President because he is educated and intelligent like many more in Zambia 🇿🇲. He persistently wanted to become one. He enherited a strong political party called Upnd. The persecution by the ruling party further popularised him. The performance of PF and its President provided a perfect platform for none Upnd voters and some members of the public and Pf to cast vote in favour of Upnd in protest to oust Pf from government.

Offcourse there are many more reasons why Upnd was voted in including many office bearers in government such as the civil service, the armed forces including the intelligence who wanted Lungu and his PF out of government . I could go on with reasons but these are the only ones that come to mind right now.

Remember my colleagues that the Zambians resolved that no individual shall serve as President beyond 10 yrs. No individual shall be regarded as God in this Republic.

In this decision the majority clearly now know what and where their country ought to be.

It is not only HH that can decide the country’s direction alone. Whatever he does he must remember that the country is not his alone but the majority shall decide the country’s direction. At every election, the majority Zambians will decide through an Election .

This brings me now to the issue of whether what he has done so far is good enough.

Those of you who have read what Laura Miti has said in her latest posting will agree with her that there many good things our Government has done well compared to the failures. This is a good thing. But HH must learn to listen to the country. The country has a say in the way he governs his people. Public opinion matters and so does the church ⛪ and major segments of our society.

He should desist from surrounding himself with “yes bwanas”. Time is running out.

For example, the most important aspect of our lives is the Mining Industry which he has put at the back of an envelope. The Copperbelt is more important than anything else to all Zambians and is bigger than life. To continue behind doors without a visible effort to reopen the Mines, HH and Upnd could pay a high price in form of political popularity loss.

The approach to Debt restructuring he has used is causing severe delays. I am not sure who his consultants are on this subject. At least I can safely refer you to President Levy Mwanawasa and Magande period when Zambia’s Debt was cancelled.

For most of you who do not know. We are not repaying debt, ie capital or interest thereon. Meaning all the cash ZRA is collecting in taxes and any new loan releases from the World bank, this is the money we are using to keep national programs oiled. We are appearing to have money for CDF and many more because we are not servicing debt. We are postponing the doomsday.

I am worried for HH, Upnd and the whole financial metrics of our country as it will unfold at a time near Elections . We are losing time and time to next elections is slowly disappearing.

With all of this said, is HH so enveloped/held hostage by our sponsors which could include outsiders and the team around him such that they can not see the impact of what is ahead of us?