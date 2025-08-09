HH THANKS MFUWE RESIDENTS FOR ELECTING THE FIRST MP IN MUCHINGA PROVINCE



August 9,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the people of Mfuwe for electing UPND candidate Malama Mufunelo as their Member of Parliament.





He described the victory as a milestone in ensuring that the people of Mfuwe are fully included in the country’s development agenda.





The Head of State assured residents of continued progress in the constituency, highlighting the growing trust citizens have in the Government’s policies.





President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing initiatives that uplift the lives of communities nationwide.





The President was speaking through his Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, during a visit to Mfuwe Constituency to thank the electorate.



UPND MEDIA TEAM