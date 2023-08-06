HH TOASTS COPPER QUEENS DEBUT WORLD CUP APPEARANCE

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians not to dwell on negatives but spread the spirit of resilience, determination and perseverance that the Copper Queens debut FIFA World Cup appearance has shown to the country.

Hichilema said the Copper Queens World Cup journey was inspirational and has encouraged female athletes to follow their dreams without limitations.

Speaking at the welcome dinner held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in honour of the Copper Queens, Hichilema said in a speech read on his behalf by Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu that Government was committed in developing and promoting sport in the country.

“We can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride in witnessing the triumph of these phenomenal athletes. The journey to the World Cup has been nothing short of inspiring and they have paved the way for future generations of female athletes to follow their dreams without limitations,” Hichilema said at the dinner attended by several ministers, FAZ, sports bodies and corporate entities.

“To the media, I implore you to continue building and encouraging the team by sharing positive reviews and feedback and not always dwell so much on the negatives in the team and camp. Let us be our sister’s keeper and continue to shine light on the team as our support is very much needed.”

Hichilema reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that the Copper Queens obligations that include daily allowances, winning bonuses and other pledges such as land and promotion in ranks are met without failure.

“Beyond the extraordinary skills displayed on the field. Our women’s National team represents much more. The embody the spirit of resilience, determination and perseverance. They have shattered stereotypes, broken barriers and shown the world that women are a force to reckoned with in the world of sports,” Hichilema said.

“It is essential that we continue to provide equitable opportunities, support and resources for women and girls in sports that they actual use their dreams and aspiration with equal recognition and opportunities.”

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said now was the time to shift gear into the next phase which should ensure sustainability of the development of the women’s game.

“We cannot over emphasize the need for investment in the women’s league which is the source of players for the national team. We wish to congratulate government through the Ministry of Sports and Arts for introducing equal pay for both the men’s and women’s teams representing Zambia in Africa Cup and World Cup competitions,” Kamanga said.

“This is commendable and will go a long way in motivating the Copper Queens. Furthermore, FIFA has provided a revised remuneration package for all the 23 players who participated at the last World Cup. Each one of the 23 players will receive $30,000 from FIFA.”

Kamanga took time to thank the fans for the unwavering support rendered to the team throughout their World Cup journey.

“We also wish to thank the many Zambian fans in New Zealand for supporting the team during the tournament. The Zambian community led by the High Commissioner Dr. Elias Munshya and Chairperson for the Zambians living in New Zealand Dr. Munanga Mwandila for their incredible support throughout the team’s stay, and we wish to extend our gratitude to them,” Kamanga said.

Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda thanked Hichilema for embracing the team and hoped that the support will continue as women’s football continues to be on the rise.