HH & UPND 5 YEARS ANNIVERSARY PERFORMACE





PERIOD : 12.08.21_12.08.25 %



1. FOREX: K17_K24 =41%

2. Unga/25kg: K140_K250=79%

3. INFLATION: 18%_15% =20%(cooked)



4. PETROL/L: K16_K28= 75%

5. ZESCO/Units: K500/400_K500/70=82%

6. ⁠Budget Deficit: 5%_9%

7. Debt Domestic ZMK: K193BN, 15%_18%=3% 



8. Debt External US$:12BN _24BN= 100%

9. Debt/GDPRatio: 71%_85%=20%

10. Rent/month: K3000_K6000 =100%

11. Mineral Loyalty: 5%_deductible = Treasury Revenue 5% 



12. Mopani: Boma 100%_Delta 51%=Management Rights

13. KCM: Boma 100%_Vendata= 0 Boma management rights 

14. CADRES: Present_Present=0%

15. LSK Floods: Present_Present= 0%



16. LSK Chorela: Absent_Present= yearly event again  

17. Poverty leves: Was Declining_Now Increasing.



18. ⁠SMEs, Private Sector Business & Contractors : Flourished_Now Declined

19. ⁠Job Creation: Was on the Rise: Now Declined



20. ⁠Empowerment Opportunities: Was Available to All: Now Available only to very Few.





Miles B. Sampa, MP

Leader of Oppostion

PF & Tonse Alliance

August 14th, 2025g