HH & UPND 5 YEARS ANNIVERSARY PERFORMACE

PERIOD :     12.08.21_12.08.25  %

1. FOREX:           K17_K24            =41%
2. Unga/25kg:    K140_K250=79%
3. INFLATION:    18%_15%  =20%(cooked)


4. PETROL/L:      K16_K28= 75%
5. ZESCO/Units: K500/400_K500/70=82%
6. ⁠Budget Deficit: 5%_9%
7. Debt Domestic ZMK: K193BN, 15%_18%=3% 


8. Debt External US$:12BN _24BN= 100%
9. Debt/GDPRatio:   71%_85%=20%
10. Rent/month:  K3000_K6000 =100%
11. Mineral Loyalty: 5%_deductible = Treasury Revenue 5% 


12. Mopani:  Boma 100%_Delta 51%=Management Rights
13. KCM:  Boma 100%_Vendata= 0 Boma management rights 
14. CADRES:    Present_Present=0%
15. LSK Floods:  Present_Present= 0%


16. LSK Chorela:  Absent_Present= yearly event again  
17. Poverty leves:  Was Declining_Now Increasing.


18. ⁠SMEs, Private Sector Business & Contractors : Flourished_Now Declined
19. ⁠Job Creation: Was on the Rise: Now Declined


20. ⁠Empowerment Opportunities: Was Available to All: Now Available only to very Few.



Miles B. Sampa, MP
Leader of Oppostion
PF & Tonse Alliance
August 14th, 2025g

