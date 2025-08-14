HH & UPND 5 YEARS ANNIVERSARY PERFORMACE
PERIOD : 12.08.21_12.08.25 %
1. FOREX: K17_K24 =41%
2. Unga/25kg: K140_K250=79%
3. INFLATION: 18%_15% =20%(cooked)
4. PETROL/L: K16_K28= 75%
5. ZESCO/Units: K500/400_K500/70=82%
6. Budget Deficit: 5%_9%
7. Debt Domestic ZMK: K193BN, 15%_18%=3%
8. Debt External US$:12BN _24BN= 100%
9. Debt/GDPRatio: 71%_85%=20%
10. Rent/month: K3000_K6000 =100%
11. Mineral Loyalty: 5%_deductible = Treasury Revenue 5%
12. Mopani: Boma 100%_Delta 51%=Management Rights
13. KCM: Boma 100%_Vendata= 0 Boma management rights
14. CADRES: Present_Present=0%
15. LSK Floods: Present_Present= 0%
16. LSK Chorela: Absent_Present= yearly event again
17. Poverty leves: Was Declining_Now Increasing.
18. SMEs, Private Sector Business & Contractors : Flourished_Now Declined
19. Job Creation: Was on the Rise: Now Declined
20. Empowerment Opportunities: Was Available to All: Now Available only to very Few.
Miles B. Sampa, MP
Leader of Oppostion
PF & Tonse Alliance
August 14th, 2025g