By Patson Chilemba

Economic Fighters (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent trip to South Africa for the Mining Indaba was aimed at concluding the pre-election deals between the UPND and multinational corporations.

Outlining the sequence of events where the President first talked up the strategic importance of cobalt in the 21st century technology, followed by an MoU which was signed with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi which was followed by the presidential trip to South Africa for the Mining Indaba and then immediately following that an announcement that Anglo-American will invest $3.5 million in the copper-cobalt exploration licence, Kabimba said everything was now becoming clear for all to see.

“It was to go and conclude the pre-election deals. That is what it was. Otherwise what would HH be doing in South Africa for four days? Even (Cyril) Ramaphosa the host President did not spend four days at the Indaba. Even the Botswana President did not spend four days at the Indaba. What business would a head of state be doing at such an Indaba? I have attended that Indaba myself before,” Kabimba said. “What would he be doing at the Indaba for four days, in the absence of the host President? So it all ties up very very well.”

Kabimba said he had said it before that everything people were seeing now under the UPND government is based on pre-election deals which were entered into between the UPND and the respective mining companies.

“There is no doubt now from the circumstantial evidence that is emerging that these mining companies bankrolled the UPND election last year. That is what is emerging as being very clear. So the UPND government promised to deliver our natural resources in the mining industry to these multinational corporations in exchange for their financial support in the elections,” Kabimba said. “And now they are demanding that UPND must deliver on their promise and that is what is happening. So there is nothing that should be looked at as being an accident. There is nothing that should be perceived as if these are things that are being discussed now.”

Kabimba said Anglo-American, the company which left Zambia some 20 years ago at the time of most need, has been fighting to come back since they left two decades ago.

