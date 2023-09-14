HH WINDOW SHOPPING IN CHINA – Antonio Mwanza

HH WINDOW SHOPPING IN CHINA – MOURINHO
….says the Zambian Head of State has made more foreign trips in the last 24 months than any other Presidents on earth
Lusaka….. Thursday, September 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)
The Socialist Party has slammed President Hakainde Hichilema for spending five days in China “Window Shopping.”
Speaking when he featured on Live FM radio, Party Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mourinho Mwanza said the President is in China for tourism purposes.
Mr Mwanza said President Hichilema has been totally ignored in China.
He said this is based on the reception President Hichilema has received in China compared to the one Venezuelan leader Nicolás Moduro has been accorded.
Mr Mwanza said it is evident that the Zambian President is trying to force himself on the Chinese Government.
“President of Venezuela is in China and has been given the honour of a presidential guard. For five days our President has been in China window shopping. Kuyenda kucheking’a ma phone. Ati Iphone 15 ioneka bwanji,” he said.
Mr Mwanza has further stated that nothing tangible is yet to be seen from the Presidential trips under the New Dawn Government.
He said President Hichilema has made more foreign trips than any other Presidents on earth in the last 24 months.
“Our President has had 51 foreign trips, there is no President on earth that had 51 trips in 24 months. I challenge him to show us foreign direct investment He has brought ro Zambia. Agriculture mwapaya mupasa bantu muma meda,” he said.
Mr Mwanza has explained that the Ministers under the New Dawn Government are not feeling the economic hardships because of the hefty allowances they are receiving.
“There is no fertiliser….Council workers have gone for four months without getting any paid. 31,000 marriages have ended because of hunger in the households. Tiyeni tiganizileko kuli ma maid na guard. If your minister is not staying in Government House, he is getting 20,000 per month housing allowance. Some of the MPs make in excess of k6000 per day from Tuesday to Friday in Parliament. Lelo Minister wamu new dawn achoka na K108,000,” he said
