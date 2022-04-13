Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Patriotic Front lost elections partly due cadreism, political violence, tribal talk, and hate speech.
In the occurrence of Holocaust, Genocide and Xenophobic attacks, perpetrators use some genuine facts to peddle hate, bitterness, and anger against a group of people…
And when people respond and act on the negative rhetoric, and attacks occur, lives are lost, politicians are the first ones to issue regret and words calling for calm.
Many times, they play a role by preying on legitimate discontent and turning it into a desperate cause.
In this case, Hakainde Hichilema’s arrest, a regrettable and violent affair, an abuse of the due process of the law in the manner he was arrested, is being used to peddle hatred and not Justice, to incite anger against Edgar Lungu, the leaders and followers mentioned.
Do we need to tell this story or any other acts of injustice and abuse of the law? Yes….in a professional, objective and fair manner.
Besides, wasn’t Hichilema voted in to resolve things that went wrong? And not to repeat the very mistakes…and not to use and practice revenge, retribution or injustice during the process?
Genocide occurs because institutions and a compliant media participate in the fanning of flames of anger, bitterness and divisions against a group of people.
This is what a documentary,shockingly, shown on ZNBC , a public broadcaster, and circulated and aired on private media like Prime TV and others, is doing.
The documentary script is dangerous, makes unfounded allegations against the Patriotic Front Government and former President Edgar Lungu, and it is scripted to wake anger against Lungu and all those that served in his government.
Sadly, the documentary relies and exploits heavily, the images of the foundation of the treason case and the narration that was made by the now First Lady, when President Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and the manner in which the arrest was done, to cast broad negative aspersions against former leaders and members of the Patriotic Front government.
If anyone wishes to investigate the entire episode of how that charge was handled, and abusers brought to book, a proper legal process can be set in motion, than conducting a one-sided public trial in a court of public opinion, capable of causing and inciting a lynching against former President Edgar Lungu and others.
The documentary also abuses the images of the late President Rupiah Banda, cataloging how he was allegedly extensively mistreated by the Patriotic Front government led by President Michael Sata.
Does someone want a group of people to rise against another? Is there no rational gate-keeper who could have applied sense before such an inflammatory documentary was approved and aired on national television?
Do people remember that Jackson Kungo and many other persons aligned to Patriotic Front were also victims of political violence?
Does ZNBC Management know their sacred public role? Are we back to “Stand Up for Zambia” type of dangerous documentaries?
National unity is an on-going national-building project but we must remind ourselves, that it is quickly lost by programmes like the documentary in question.
I hope they have included Anthonio Mwanza threatening that HH will die in prison when they next arrest him; and ECL’s verbatim threatening HH with arrest and how in other countries he would have been shot dead fir his “alleged traffic offence”.
A Mwamba go ahead and spearhead the investigation so that now that you recignise it was an abuse of the system by the previous govt, you can assist bring them to book. No human being must go through what HH went through in this country ever again. We want ba Mundubile to be accorded fair grounds to grow his party if PF choose to elect him, and so with many other political parties. This cannot happen until those thugs in previous leadership are brought to book for their crimes. Ba Charity Katanga ati HH must get a police permit to attend a church service. Kwena mwalisamwa eee
So Mr. Mwamba bring the previous leadership to book. When we see them boasting and enjoying their I’ll gotten wealth and calling HH names still, it pains us. I have not seen the documentary, I hope it is in all Zambian languages. No one must forget the atrocities of the PF regime
You idiot, do you know what HH’s supporters went through when your regime arrested him? Not even talking about his family. You’re ruthless criminals. One young lady even died the moment she heard that HH was arrested and charged with a treason offense. Lungu was a brutal leader with a lot of hate for HH and other tribes. Remember what your Lungu said in Chingola at his last rally there. He assured his gang of criminals to arrest HH had he won. But our God answered our prayers and we showed him who had the true powers. Your Lungu, was really a very bad man, a merciless idiot, who took us for granted. Uuuuum, that man will never have peace.
Mwamba conveniently ignores the deaths of Grazia, Mapenzi, Frank Mugala, Verspers,Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama, Lawrence Banda and many other innocent citizens who died at the hands of that devilish regime PF…All those people acted at the instigation of one man. He had the power to stop it and he did not and today we must be afraid to call that criminal by his right name because people will lynch him?? Come on…what about these citizens…what about innocent HH himself whom he threw in prison on trumped up charges….what about the threats to kill him.
You are even lucky you idiots that your bones have not been broken by angry Zambians.
So shut the fuck up and let that evil man be reminded of his evil deeds.
Maybe thats his purgatory before he finds Jesus.
A person who committed treason in 2015, 2016 and 2021 through actively rigging elections is now trying to be clever to lecture us on what to do and what not to do. Very disgusting indeed. Emmanuel needed to go where he belongs at Mukobeko there for his treason. The shameless PF carder wants to trivialize the traumatic experiences that people went through under PF regime. People like Mapenzi Chibulo died in cold blood at the hands of PF instigated police brutality. Mwamba must learn manners.