“HH’s Commitment to Zambian Constitution Praised Amidst Cameroon’s Leadership Concerns”



By Timmy,



As the world watches Cameroon’s President Paul Biya’s bid for an eighth term, Zambians can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their President, Hakainde Hichilema, is committed to respecting the country’s constitution.





Unlike Biya, who has been in power for 43 years, President Hichilema has shown a strong commitment to upholding the Zambian constitution, which clearly states that a president can only be elected to office two times.





This commitment is evident in President Hichilema’s recent introduction of Bill 7, a constitutional amendment that aims to benefit the interests of Zambians. This move demonstrates his willingness to amend the constitution only to suit the needs of the people, rather than personal gain or power.





Zambians can trust President Hichilema to lead with integrity and respect for the country’s laws. His leadership style is a stark contrast to leaders like Biya, who seem to prioritize power over the people’s needs.





