"HH's Government Cracks Down on Corruption: No Room for Lawlessness"





In a bold move to promote transparency and accountability in government, Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, has urged internal auditors to uphold the highest ethical standards and root out corruption and misconduct.





This development is an example of President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to good governance and zero tolerance for lawlessness in government. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure that public resources are used efficiently and effectively.





Mr. Kangwa’s call to action emphasizes the importance of quality assurance and digital integration in auditing, ensuring that auditors remain proactive in identifying and addressing potential issues.





The 2025 internal audit annual conference provides a platform for auditors to assess their practices, strengthen efforts to safeguard public resources, and promote good governance.





