HH’s RATING BY A FOREIGN NEWSPAPER IS A NATIONAL DISGRACE- Savior Chishimba

Savior Chishimba :

HH’s RATING BY A FOREIGN NEWSPAPER IS A NATIONAL DISGRACE

Thousands of health professionals are working as volunteers; youth unemployment is at its highest; the purchasing power of the kwacha has fallen; the cost of fuel remains high and unpredictable; interest rates are at over 29%; taxes remain high with the saga of double taxation now entrenched; the cost of living is at a record high and many families are skipping some meals; Zambian workers remain highly indebted in their attempts to balance budgets; liquidity is tight – money is not circulating in the Main Street; load shedding; outstanding payments to farmers and late delivery of inputs; aggregate demand in the economy has dropped, among other factors at home.

A rating by a newspaper from a country which crafted schedule 2, which HH has amended and authenticated to give himself more powers, does not save any purpose. It simply confirms how imperialistic entities are praising HH for the benefits that their countries are getting from our country on the blood and sweat of poor citizens who bear the burden of high taxes as our natural resources get shipped tax free to build economies of imperialists.

The UPP-led Government will change this. PAYE shall be scrapped off to increase household wealth for more economic activities at household level. Government shall impose commensurate tariffs on all exports of our natural resources. Other non-tax revenues shall be strengthened. Streamlining of central government shall follow