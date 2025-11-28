HH’s REGIONAL CRIES ‘SILLIEST’ THING I’VE EVER HEARD – Sakwiba Sikota

HH’s REGIONAL CRIES ‘SILLIEST’ THING I’VE EVER HEARD – SAKI



… a grown up man shouldn’t be saying such nonsensical things.





United Liberal Party (ULP) leader Sakwiba Sikota has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that people are opposing his government’s intention to amend the constitution because of where he comes from, as the “silliest” thing he has ever heard.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, Sikota said what President Hichilema said was the “silliest”





By Mubanga Mubanga

Daily Revelation Zambia