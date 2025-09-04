Hibeene Mwiinga, Wife and Sons Acquitted of all Charges of Possesing K41million





Magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa of the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquitted Hibeene Mwiinga and his family of all corruption-related charges. He had been facing 72 counts of corruption with his son Hakaantu and wife, Mercy Munsanje.





Mwiinga, the former economic advisor to Zambian President Edgar Lungu, was acquitted of all corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court on March 28, 2025. He was jointly charged with his wife and son, who were also set free.