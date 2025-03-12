Hichilema and UPND should  be transparent and not use backdoor methods to manipulate Constitution amendments- UKA

President Hichilema and UPND should be transparent and not use backdoor methods to manipulate Constitution amendments



10-03-2025, Lusaka Province Zambia.



The United Kwacha Alliance- UKA is disappointed and suddened with the remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema in his recent remarks as he is being quoted in media platforms wanting to amend the Constitution using the backdoor method.



We strongly disagree with President Hichilema’s recent shocking remarks on Constitutional reforms and challenge him to use the correct method to amend the Constitution.



We want to put it on record that, the President’s statement saying that “we have agreed to amend the Constitution” is not only shocking but a clear indication of manipulation tactics or Imingalato.





We seriously and honestly ask him. ‘You have agreed with who to amend the Constitution Mr President Hakainde Hichilema?’ It is heartbreaking to hear such misleading statements to suggest dubious means and ways of amendments concerning the sacred document of the country- the Supreme law of the land.





Why did the President choose to say what he said on Women’s Day and promise women all sorts of things? Is it because he knows that he has really failed the women in Zambia so knew what they would be happy to hear? We need action and not lip service and also not crowding women issues with so many contentious issues of the Constitution.





As UKA, we ask the question- Why the sudden urgency to amend the Constitution, and what other changes can we expect? Rather than accusing the opposition of wanton arm twisting and emotional blackmail, the UPND should focus on providing transparent and inclusive leadership on national matters.



The Zambian people deserve clear answers, not semantic gymnastics and cheap politics. We strongly demand a national dialogue on Constitutional amendments and without doing so will damage the imagine of our country and breakdown the many positive steps Zambia has made in promoting and upholding democratic processes.





We want to encourage President Hichilema to be honest in his role as a National leader and not to abuse his Constitutional powers by being careless and promoting undemocratic roadmaps to amend the Republican Constitution.





This Constitution is not a UPND issue, but a national matter. He should be calling for a genuine national conversation about Constitutional reforms, rather than attempting to manipulate the process.



We challenge Mr Hakainde Hichilema and UPND not to corrupt some PF MPs by promising them resources, partnerships and adoptions in 2026 general elections as this undermines the democratic processes and the progress Zambia has made. Let the legal process take its form and not otherwise.





We know that the UPND has lost popularity and the ground has shifted beneath them. The Zambian people no longer want them and come 2026 ‘kuyabebele.’ So these political maneuvers are a clear indication of President Hichilema’s and the UPND’s desperation to cling onto power for a long time, despite lamentably failing at the job.





We urge President Hichilema and the UPND to respect the Constitution, the Zambian people and the democratic process. Any attempts to manipulate the Constitution or undermine the rule of law will be met with fierce resistance from the Zambian people.





As United Kwacha Alliance- UKA, We expect and demand transparency, accountability, and free and fair elections, and we will not settle for anything less.



We have a lot of national issues to address and prepare before 2026 elections. May the President address the economy which is shrinking every day, Aid freeze by USA, the ever increasing load shedding which has killed businesses, failed CDF and the disputed Census by his appointed officials, among other national matters of public importance that need accountability.





We know how uncomfortable the President is because he has lost touch. The reality of losing power is fast approaching and the UPND can only rely on buying people through manipulations and unconstitutional statements.





Most importantly, we earnestly appeal to the UPND to move away from manipulation of information and lies and focus on building trust and credibility by being honest with the Zambian people. They should promote a culture of honesty and accountability and strengthen a more transparent and effective government.





Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

Chairperson for Media

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA