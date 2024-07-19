Hichilema appears to be in control, but no one knows where he is heading- Fred M’membe

A COUNTRY IN NEED OF

VISIONARY LEADERSHIP

A sitting president must have the self-confidence to want power and to believe that his exercise of it can tilt the country in the right direction.

But he should also have the humility and maturity to recognise on any likely projection of the past that his power will come to an end, probably in about five years, maybe less, only exceptionally more. This is the reality of life and leadership.

And the test of his statesmanship in the context of history will not therefore be how many trees he pulls up by the roots but how he fits into a continuous process of adaptation in which, leadership is combined with sensitivity to national mood.

That said, we warned that you must not expect work and things to be better under his rule.

Today, things are getting worse, it’s hurting, but Mr Hichilema doesn’t want you to complain, to shout and be heard. He wants you to endure all the pain in silence. He is ready to use the police in all sorts of ways to keep you in painful silence. To him, leadership entails, bringing the country and its people under control by all means necessary, including brute force.

But we warned again that, if you don’t resist, you will be quiet. When the curfew of fear and the gibbet of unemployment, hunger and starvation make you obedient.

Today, Mr Hichilema may posture and pretend to be very strong, visionary and confident. But gigantic problems lie ahead. He doesn’t know where he is headed, and that is very dangerous. Whatever he is doing is a mere shot in the dark – he is just guessing that what he says or does is correct or will yield successful outcomes. It’s a gamble!

So far, Mr Hichilema appears to be in control, but no one knows where he is heading.

It’s time to wake up, unite, and resist the destruction of our country and our lives.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party