🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Hichilema Arrives in Mongu as Kuomboka Mood Blends Culture with Political Shifts



President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Mongu District, Western Province, ahead of this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony, entering an atmosphere where cultural celebration is unfolding alongside clear political movement.

The President stepped off a Zambia Air Force aircraft under clear skies, welcomed by a coordinated and energetic crowd whose chants, attire, and presence signaled both cultural pride and firm political alignment.





The Kuomboka Ceremony remains one of Zambia’s most significant traditional events, marking the Litunga’s journey from Lealui to Limulunga as the floodwaters recede.

As guest of honour, President Hichilema is expected to address the gathering before proceeding to Lealui, in a ceremony that continues to attract thousands and reinforce Western Province’s cultural and tourism significance.





On the ground, the mood carried both symbolism and momentum. Traditional Lozi dress blended with party regalia, while security maintained order without disrupting the celebratory tone. The reception was not passive.





It was organised, vocal, and politically aware, reflecting a region where support for the ruling party has remained consistent over time.





Moments after the President’s arrival, the political dimension sharpened further. Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Michael Katambo defected to the United Party for National Development in Mongu, adding to a growing list of high-profile crossovers. The development follows similar movements on the Copperbelt in recent days, where mayors, councillors, and a Member of Parliament shifted allegiance to the ruling party.





As the country moves closer to the August 13, 2026 general elections, these defections are beginning to form a pattern rather than isolated events. The Kuomboka stage, traditionally reserved for cultural expression, is increasingly becoming a platform where political signals are sent without formal campaign language.





The President’s presence in Mongu is therefore both ceremonial and strategic. It reinforces a long-standing support base while coinciding with visible shifts in the political landscape, where the balance between ruling party consolidation and opposition fragmentation continues to evolve in real time.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu