HICHILEMA DELIGHTED WITH HIS VISIT TO ANGOLA

Fellow citizens,

We were delighted and honoured today, to have been received at the Republic of Angola Presidential Palace, in Luanda by His Excellency President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, together with the Nation’s First Lady Mrs Ana Dias Lourenço.

Angola and Zambia are bound together by common history, culture and language and commonality between out two people, while the two countries share long borders and common natural resources such as water bodies, along these borderlines.

Further, Zambia hosted Angolans in their difficult times during their liberation wars. It is based on these past experiences, values and solidarity, that our two governments that are bound together by history and duty, should strive to extend this deep relationship by strenghthing our economic ties through Trade and Investment, for the benefit of our two nations and peoples.

We signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) around, Economic growth through Trade, Investment, Transport systems and people to people cooperation.

Tomorrow we undertake a tour of Lobito and Benguela to fully appreciate the strategic importance of these transit points that will enhance Trade and Investment between our two countries.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.