Hichilema didn’t pick best personal advisors, says Laura Miti

Hichilema didn’t pick best personal advisors, says Laura





By Fanny Kalonda





LAURA Miti has observed that President Hakainde Hichilema did not pick the best personal advisors he could have.



Miti, who is Alliance for Community Action executive director, says some in President Hichilema’s team are too junior in terms of experience “to be of any use to him”.



“Others are known to be plain dodgy,” Miti, who is also a Human Rights commissioner noted yesterday. “Since President Hichilema came to office, my biggest unhappiness with him has been some of his appointments. I just cannot wrap my head around some of the choices he makes. This is someone who, himself, comes across as extremely astute, self-disciplined, respectful of principles (except time keeping) and commanding respect.”



Writing on her Facebook wall, Miti said “despite all our issues, none of his current rivals can compete with him for clear, directional thinking and just being a leader”.



“Then, you look at some of the people he has given critical offices. You wonder – just how, Sir, do you expect to get anything done, if this who should do it? There is no other way of putting it, except for a paltry few, President Hichilema did not pick the best personal advisors he could have. Some in his team are too junior, in terms of experience, to be of any use to him. Others are known to be plain dodgy. As for his communication function, everything that can has been said about it. Monga nidala (as if it’s deliberate),” wrote Miti. “There are Ministers whose disappearance, for a few years, we would not notice. Others we know only for bungling their portfolios. Many Permanent Secretaries have no business being controlling officers. So one asks – why can’t this President do with all his appointments what he did with the excellent Finance sector? Is it a case of someone placing loyalty above all else? Anyway, for now, can our money be protected from the new set of scavangers that are ravaging it? Find us a person with the skills, respect and ability Minister Musokotwane brings to his office to, first, PREVENT and then punish theft of public money. If our money does not stop flowing out of the Treasury like from a burst pipe, this, for me, will be a failed presidency.”