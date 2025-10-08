HICHILEMA DOES NOT HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL ANOINTING ON HIS LIFE – REV.  SUMAILI

HICHILEMA DOES NOT HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL ANOINTING ON HIS LIFE – SUMAILI
By News Diggers
Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, has dismissed assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema possesses the “spirit of Ezekiel,” arguing that he lacks spiritual anointing.
Her remarks come in response to Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, who recently claimed that President Hichilema had the “spirit of Ezekiel to bring back dry bones to life,” in reference to the government’s completion of long-stalled projects.
Rev Sumaili, however, said the statement was misleading, noting that the UPND government had not initiated any new major projects since taking office.
“It doesn’t make sense because most of the projects being completed today were started under former president Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. The current government should give credit where it’s due,” she said.
The former minister added that spiritual comparisons of political leaders should be made with caution, emphasizing that true anointing comes from God, not political success.
Just work and complete projects new or old. Not ifi, ifyakulandalanda.
True
You are not a good woman.Leave the president alone you people.You have the audacity to go the newspapers just for nonsense.What is wrong with you people are you normal ??Are you God yourself to know who is annointed and who is not?What qualifies you to be pointing at people what they are and what they are not..very evil womanb who thrives where there is confusion.You got used earning money for doing nothing as Minister for nonsense.Now that the money is not coming out,everyday its HH this and that…Ikona man
Why didn’t you complete them or why were they not completed even when you borrowed huge sumes of money some of which went into your smelling pockets and made this country broke. You defaulted and made our Country a junk. You failed to restructure the debt which you borrowed because you were already seen to be hard KO thieves by the creditors.
This government to tell you the truth is not like MMD or your thuggery PF which did not complete the projects left by UNIP or projects left by MMD and you thieves – the SATA PF new created districts, most of them with no finished infrastructures. Thanks to the increased CDF which is changing the gears and driving the development vehicle smoothly taking us where we supposed to be with regards to development, because they know that the monies used on all stored projects, is from and for Zambians tax payers and the monies you borrowed that is being paid by Zambians this time that and when you are out of power – you brought house’s, porsh cars and spent on wemen, but shamefully still using the money and money you stole was for Zambians. It was not from your pockets because you could have finished them even this time you are ku bin.
So especially for you sumaile you are just inviting curses on your body and life. You will be supprised and finished with this route you have taken of fighting the innocent. PRESIDENT HH.
NIPANO TULI