HICHILEMA DOES NOT HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL ANOINTING ON HIS LIFE – REV.  SUMAILI

HICHILEMA DOES NOT HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL ANOINTING ON HIS LIFE – SUMAILI





By News Diggers



Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, has dismissed assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema possesses the “spirit of Ezekiel,” arguing that he lacks spiritual anointing.





Her remarks come in response to Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, who recently claimed that President Hichilema had the “spirit of Ezekiel to bring back dry bones to life,” in reference to the government’s completion of long-stalled projects.





Rev Sumaili, however, said the statement was misleading, noting that the UPND government had not initiated any new major projects since taking office.





“It doesn’t make sense because most of the projects being completed today were started under former president Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. The current government should give credit where it’s due,” she said.





The former minister added that spiritual comparisons of political leaders should be made with caution, emphasizing that true anointing comes from God, not political success.