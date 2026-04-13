HICHILEMA GRATEFUL FOR UPND PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed gratitude and humility following his nomination as the UPND presidential candidate for the August 2026 general elections.





Speaking when he filed his presidential nomination papers at the party secretariat in Lusaka, Sunday, President Hichilema said he was deeply humbled and thankful for the confidence and trust the party had placed in him by adopting him as its candidate.





The Head of State noted that he did not take the endorsement lightly, stating that the responsibility entrusted to him would be carried out with a strong sense of duty and commitment to the people of Zambia.





He pledged to continue serving citizens with dedication, emphasizing his commitment to fostering development and improving livelihoods across the country.





President Hichilema further conveyed appreciation to the UPND-Alliance partners and members of the public for their continued support, which he said remained vital as the country progresses on its development path.