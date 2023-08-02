HICHILEMA HAS FAILED, HE MUST RESIGN – WYNTER KABIMBA

By Fox Reporter

ECONOMIC Front Party (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says the two year period of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s reign has been disastrous and stressful for many Zambians.

Featuring on the Hot seat radio programme on Hot Fm yesterday, Kabimba said President Hichilema has been a disaster.

He explained that if the UPND and President Hichilema were to be evaluated, then the people of Zambia should benchmark them on promises made in the run-up to the 2021 general elections.

“The performance of the UPND in the last two years has not been as expected and the only way you can benchmark their performance is to go back to their campaign promises they made in the run up to 2021 general elections. I also know that they don’t want to hear this story, they don’t want to be reminded about what they said but you can’t erase history, the UPND promised the people of Zambia a better life than what they were enjoying under the PF,” he said.

Kabimba said that President Hichilema had crafted two main campaign messages based on the betterment of Zambians people if elected into government.

“HH was going around with two items during his campaign trial, and that is a small plastic bag of cooking oil and a small plastic bag of mealie meal and he was telling the people of Zambia how can they live under that quantity of mealie meal. HH had promised Zambians an affordable price of mealie meal so as to walk away from the ka pamela and the same was with cooking oil and those were the two major issues he picked from the campaign and now two years after being in government cooking oil is unaffordable to many of our people including those that are doing fine. Mealie meal is now hitting K300 and you can’t find a bag of mealie meal at less than 250,” he said.

He wondered what the UPND and President Hichilema has done to address the high prices of mealie meal and other essential commodities.

Kabimba noted with sadness the change of principles in the manner the UPND led government has overturned on its earlier promises to the people of Zambia.

“What has the UPND done against those failures, it is to change the narrative and start talking and projecting things they did not promise such as CDF. HH never spoke about CDF in the ran up to the elections, it was never near any promises he made. Among the promises he made was he would reduce mealie meal to K50 and make the lives of many poor Zambians affordable. He promised medicines in hospitals, he promised to have a proper health service delivery in the country, but look at what is happening in the health sector. It is all mess.

Issues of bread and butter have been a dismal failure of the UPND and President Hichilema in the last two years and I am sure of HH asked the Zambian people what they want between cheap mealie meal and CDF he will see that the answer will be cheap mealie meal,” he said.

Kabimba said the CDF was a big lie by the UPND as it was a hoax to entice poor Zambians to believe that government was disbursing the fund.

He insisted that there was no money for CDF as budgeted for and pronounced by President Hichilema.

Kabimba noted that if the UPND and President Hichilema were experiencing challenges in the governance of the country, they should acknowledge and get back to the people by a way of explaining the challenges met,

“But the biggest problem the UPND have is that they are not acknowledging their failures. HH has never acknowledged that I am sorry I promised that the Dollar Kwacha rate will come to 10 to 1, I am sorry about that, forgive me I am not God, I didn’t see what was going to happen in the future. HH has never come back to the people and say I am sorry I promised a K50 bag of mealie meal but it is k300, I made a mistake,” he said.

Kabimba argued that when President Hichilema was telling Zambians about cheap mealie meal he should have also thought about production.

He said the best thing President Hichilema must do is to resign because of failing to govern as committed during the campaigns to the run-up to 2021 general elections.

“When he was telling people about cheap mealie meal, was he thinking that production was going to come from his farm? Where did he think the production would come from? He told the Millers that you are in business, you are free to export mealie meal, you are free to peg the price at any rate as when you think it is okay. The fact is that HH has no experience of running government and has terribly failed to. HH and his people didn’t understand that government is a complected machinery. How many meetings has he held with almost everybody and nothing seems moving. So, you are asking me a question, what should they do? They have failed and any honorable person what they do when they fail, they resign. So, Hichilema must resign,” said Kabimba.