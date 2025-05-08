HICHILEMA IGNORING ZAMBIA’s SOCIAL-ECONOMIC CRISIS – M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Thursday May 8, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for making exaggerated claims about their achievements while ignoring the country’s pressing socio-economic challenges.





In a statement, Dr. M’membe expressed disbelief at President Hichilema’s recent remarks, conveyed by State House Chief Communications Specialist Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, that he was open to constructive debate with opposition leaders.



According to Mr. Hamasaka, the President had invited critics to present “substantive, solution-oriented proposals” and encouraged Zambians to scrutinize the feasibility of opposition alternatives.





However, Dr. M’membe responded by asserting that the opposition has consistently presented alternative policies since the beginning of Hichilema’s term, which he contended had been dismissed or ignored.



He questioned the sincerity of the President’s appeal, asserting that the government had failed to address fundamental issues affecting ordinary citizens.





Mr. Hamasaka had earlier outlined what State House described as the administration’s key achievements and anchor policies.



He said President Hichilema had challenged opposition leaders to either present practical strategies to build on current progress or clearly outline what they would do differently, including their own fiscal policies.





But Dr. M’membe dismissed these claims as “wild” and “choreographed,” arguing that they misrepresented the harsh realities faced by many Zambians.



He pointed to a growing gap between government rhetoric and everyday experiences, accusing officials of living “in a parallel country.”





Citing recent comments by presidential aides Mr. Jito Kayumba and Mr. Joseph Lungu, who claimed that the government had delivered on 90 percent of its campaign promises, Dr. M’membe labeled such assertions as “shocking” and “disconnected from reality.”





He also listed a series of issues he said the administration had failed to address, including persistent loadshedding, rising electricity tariffs, soaring food prices, unemployment, and the depreciation of the kwacha.



He questioned the President’s moral standing in urging the public to evaluate opposition proposals, given the alleged failure to deliver on campaign promises.





“These exaggerated claims of progress,” Dr. M’membe said, “are not only misleading but also an insult to the suffering majority of this country.”





He concluded by calling on the administration to engage with citizens in a “sober, sincere, and resourceful” manner rather than relying on what he termed artificial narratives of success.