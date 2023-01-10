Hichilema Is Now Behaving Like A Nyau Dancer… the man is confused- Kabimba

HICHILEMA IS NOW BEHAVING LIKE A NYAU DANCER, CHARGES KABIMBA … the man is confused

Hakainde Hichilema is now acting like a nyau dancer to find the best style to please the crowd, Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said President Hichilema was making a foolery of the Zambian people, saying it did not matter whether the 12 hours daily load shedding were divided into two segments of six hours each as the effect will still be the same.

He said President Hichilema thought that he is dealing with people that are gullible, charging that “the man is so steeped into insulting the intelligence of the Zambian people”, and that the President could not say that he held a meeting at State House to look into the 12-hours load shedding and the solution was the same 12 hours segmented into two 6-hour segments.

He said that did not make sense, and the fact that the President said he had gone to bed and thought about it as a solution was “really shocking.”

“You know what he’s doing now? He’s acting like a nyau dancer to find the best style to please the audience that is watching, the spectators. The guy is confused,” Kabimba said. “You know what a nyau dancer does? When a nyau dancer is dancing and he checks that the people are not clapping then he changes the style. So the nyau dancer deals with the psychology of the spectators, then when he sees the spectators are clapping then apailila apailila ka chorus aziba ati apa manje na chaya. So the man is acting like a nyau dancer.”

Kabimba asserted that the President was like a man gropping in the dark in the hope that he would stumble upon a solution, not that he was even giving thought to the problem as he was dependant on chance.

He said the only solution which would be acceptable to Zambians is not to have load shedding at all and for the President to announce that he has completely cut off the exports of electricity to feed the same into the national grid www.dailyrevelationzambia.com