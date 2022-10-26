Hichilema is the most fake president that Zambia has ever had- Sean Tembo

A FAKE PRESIDENT

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

1. Hakainde Hichilema is the most fake president that Zambia has ever had. He always tries to project a false image that his Government is performing well, and yet it is a total disaster.

2. The recent revelation that about half of the newly recruited teachers have not been paid their salaries for 3 months now, adds to the long list of people who have provided goods or services to Hakainde’s Government and have not been paid.

3. Farmers who sold their maize to Government through FRA have not been paid. This includes his praise singers who are always in our inbox with messages of “tikambilenkoni”

4. Youths who were employed as Enumerators by Government through Zamstats during the just ended census exercise have still not been paid. It’s been 2 months now. Government keeps on changing its statement on this matter, monga nimukazi wamene bagwila uhule.

5. The athletes who represented the country during the commonwealth games a few months ago were never paid their allowances. Instead, Ministry of Youth and Sport Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe decided to insult them by telling them that they can be replaced anytime. The DSA allowances we are talking about was just about $300 per night. The entire UPND Government has the foul language of a Kachasu Brewer. Competing namanyozo with us in the opposition.

6. All suppliers who were owed by Government when UPND took over, have not been paid a single Ngwee, under the pretext that they are still being audited. Hakainde does not understand that there has to be continuity of Government despite changes in administrations. The business community needs to have confidence that the Government of the Republic of Zambia will honor its financial obligations regardless of who the President is.

7. As the biggest player in any economy, the business practices of a Government has a direct impact on the economy. Here in Zambia, we now know that Hakainde’s Government doesn’t like to pay nkongole, even to small creditors like peasant farmers, youths who conducted the census, athletes who represented the country at commonwealth games etcetera.

8. Indeed, Hakainde Hichilema is the equivalent of a father who is always smartly dressed to the public and smelling of expensive perfume but ninshi kunyuma akangiwa kugula unga mambala.

///END

SET 26.10.2022