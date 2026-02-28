HICHILEMA MOURNS 102-YEAR-OLD PATRIOT IN MONZE



Earlier today, President Hakainde Hichilema joined the family and community of the late Josiah Chivwindi Choolwe Hamalambo in mourning and celebrating a life devoted to service.





Speaking in Kayuni area of Monze District, the President said the 102-year-old patriot would be remembered for a lifetime marked by duty, sacrifice and unwavering diligence.





Mr Hichilema described the late Hamalambo’s century-long life as a powerful example of resilience, dedicated service and deep faith in God.





He added that the deceased had demonstrated profound love for his country throughout his years.





The Head of State extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that the late Hamalambo’s soul would rest in peace.