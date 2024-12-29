Hichilema must NOT force his way up the ladder beyond August 13, 2026- Enock Tonga

By Enock Tonga

Hichilema must NOT force his way up the ladder beyond August 13, 2026.

The last Army Commander in the UNIP KK regime who served both in Russia and finally in Germany as Ambassador under Chiluba MMD regime Lt. General Francis Sibamba served Zambia well in her transition process of handing over political power from the hands of KK 27 years WaMuyaya UNIP era into the Chiluba’s MMD liberal pluralism governance system following the humiliating and unexpected defeat which Kaunda suffered at the hands of Chiluba of MMD back the then in 1991.

We humbly urge this Messiah, one Hichilema the Church Elder in the eyes of his stooges, bootlickers and praise singers (worshipers) to take a leaf from history and never to force his way up the ladder beyond August 13, 2026 because that would be too dangerous a path to tread on and costly for Zambia.

Hichilema MUST leave the seat on August 13, 2026 if not earlier, unlike the issuing out of unpalatable and careless statements of saying he suffered for 23 years in opposition and so not easy to be pushed out.

Hichilema must be made to know that if it will mean to use a bulldozer to remove him from the political throne, we will do just that to avoid a painful journey through to 2031.

After August 13, 2026, Hichilema should never be near political power because:

Hichilema has economically, politically and socially lamentably failed the people of Zambia henceforth:

a. Under his rulership, Zambia is heavily dividend on political, tribal, religion and regional lines.

b. All well-meaning people of Zambia; who are in majority, don’t want Hichilema back because he cheated them.

We pray that in our genuine quest to liberate Zambia and the spirit of Zambia’s Unification, no one person currently holding public position appointed by the rulership of Hichilema will feel unease of possible lose of a job as a result of political power shifting hands of Hichilema to those of President Enock ROOSEVELT TONGA ERT of 3RD Liberation Movement 3RD-LM.

Under our National Leadership in Public Service by Enock ROOSEVELT TONGA ERT of 3RD Liberation Movement 3RD-LM, no one person will feel unsecure as the culture has always been after Hichilema’s much awaited humiliating lose of political power to ERT of 3RD-LM on August 13, 2026; but rather feel belonging to one big family called Zambia and protected so.

Zambia is starting afresh.

Symbol ni Yatatu & ERT of 3RD-LM.