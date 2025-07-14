President Hichilema orders immediate crackdown on illegal mining amid rising fatalities and security threats!





President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development and law enforcement agencies to take decisive and immediate action against illegal mining, following a surge in unsafe practices and deadly confrontations between authorities and illegal miners.





The President expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of illegal and unregulated mining, which have resulted in loss of life and posed serious risks to national security and economic stability, often involving illegal immigrants.





Mr Hichilema has stressed that all mining activities must be conducted legally, safely and in an organised manner, with strict adherence to the law and established safety standards.





He noted that apart from protecting lives, organised mining is key to ensuring that the country’s mineral resources generate maximum benefit for Zambians through taxation, which increases revenue to the national Treasury.





“We cannot allow lawlessness and chaos to persist in such a strategic and, indeed, any other sector. Immediate and firm action is required to stop illegal mining, save lives and safeguard our resources,” he said.



-Zambia Daily Mail