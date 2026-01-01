Hichilema promises to deliver more development in 2026 – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says in 2026, government will push harder to build an economy that works for everyone and not just a few people.





In his new year address to the nation, President Hichilema acknowledged that there was still more that could be done to stabilise the economy.





He said the fact that things were not as bad as they were in 2021 when the UPND just took office, shows how the country is headed for greatness.





“But hear me clearly, we are not where we were in 2021, certainly not. We are no longer retracting our steps; we are moving ahead with purpose. We are rising and we are rebuilding,” he said.





“We will protect the peace that holds us together as One Zambia, One Nation and One People. We will not stop until every Zambian benefits from that which we are fighting for.”





The Head of State also highlighted some of the major achievements of the UPND administration.



“We strengthened our currency, stabilised our economy, restored the mining sector with thousands of jobs and business opportunities. We are now knocking on the doors of one million metric tonnes of copper production this year,” he explained.





“We restored free education and opened the door of opportunity for every child of Zambia. We brought back law and order, dignity and indeed fairness.”





He said government had created thousands of jobs in the public sector, unlocked empowerment programmes and expanded the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for communities.





“These are not promises but victories for every Zambian. The journey may be tough. But the destination is worth it. We must trust the process. The path may be long but God is with us,” said the President.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 1, 2026