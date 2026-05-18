🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Hichilema Warns Against Violence as Campaigns Start



President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a strong warning against political violence and disorder as Zambia formally enters the campaign period ahead of the August 13 general elections, declaring that the State will not tolerate actions that threaten peace, unity, or national security.





In a statement released Monday as political activity intensifies across the country, the Head of State sought to project firmness and stability at the beginning of what is expected to be a highly competitive electoral season.





“Democracy requires robust debate and the free exchange of ideas,” President Hichilema stated. “However, no action that threatens peace, unity, public order, or national security shall be tolerated.”





The President further stressed that the law would be applied “firmly, fairly, and without favour to all,” adding that individuals found wanting “from whatever political persuasion, including members of our own party, will be on their own.”





The remarks come at a politically sensitive moment as parties begin mobilising nationwide following the dissolution of Parliament and the official opening of campaigns. Zambia’s electoral periods have historically carried heightened political tension, particularly in urban centres and competitive constituencies where rival party structures often collide.





President Hichilema disclosed that he has directed all law enforcement agencies to remain “on high alert” in order to maintain order before, during, and after the elections. The statement appears aimed at reassuring both citizens and the international community that the government intends to preserve stability during the electoral process.





“Law-abiding citizens are assured of the State’s full protection throughout the entire electoral process,” he said.





The President’s message is likely to be interpreted through both governance and political lenses. Supporters may view it as a necessary call for discipline and restraint during a tense campaign season.





Critics, however, will closely watch how law enforcement agencies implement the directive, particularly regarding perceptions of neutrality and equal application of the law.





With campaigns now officially underway, the political temperature is expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks as parties intensify rallies, roadshows, and grassroots mobilisation across the country.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu